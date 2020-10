Jhené Aiko made an appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Home Concert series. She performs live renditions pf various songs from her discography including ,Sailings Soul’s “Stranger” & “Do Better Blues”, Souled Out’s “W.A.Y.S.”, “To Love & Die” & “Eternal Sunshine”, and Chilombo’s “Lotus (Intro)”, “Born Tired”, & “Summer 2020”.

You can watch the full performance below.