After producing new albums from Freddie Gibbs (Alfredo), Conway the Machine (LULU) and Boldy James (The Price of Tea in China), Alchemist delivers a new solo project titled A Doctor, A Painter & An Alchemist Walk Into A Bar. Featuring ten new track and a guest appearance by Westside Gunn.

You can stream A Doctor, A Painter & An Alchemist Walk Into A Bar in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.