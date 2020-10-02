Album Stream: Sa-Roc – The Sharecropper’s Daughter



Sa-Roc delivers her Rhymesayers debut, The Sharecropper’s Daughter. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances by Black Thought, Styles P, Ledisi, Saul Williams, and Chronixx. She says about the project:

“The Sharecropper’s Daughter speaks to my father’s actual beginnings on a Virginia tobacco farm where his family sharecropped. The title is meant to signify that both my father’s and my upbringing, though so different, are linked by a shared history that informs the way I move through the world… It’s a sonic reflection of the things we inherit. About the emotional weight that we unknowingly bestow upon the next generation; the genetic transfer of both trauma and triumph that we, both donors and beneficiaries, are tasked with reshaping into a future of our own.”

You can stream The Sharecropper's Daughter in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.




