Westside Gunn delivers his Shady Records debut, Who Made The Sunshine. Featuring 11 new songs and guest appearances by Slick Rick, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Stove God Cooks, Black Thought, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Smoke DZA, Estee Nack, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine and Armani Caesar. Also featuring production by Daringer, Beat Butcha, Alchemist, Just Blaze, and Conductor Williams.

You can stream Who Made The Sunshine in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.