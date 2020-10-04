Video: Megan Thee Stallion – Savage / Don’t Stop (Live on Saturday Night Live)

With the first in-studio episode since before the Summer, Saturday Night Live debuted its 46th season last night (Oct. 3rd) hosted by alum Chris Rock and featuring Megan Thee Stallion as the first musical guest of the season.

Megan hit the stage for two performances and appeared in a couple of skits. She took to the stage first to perform her hit single “Savage” and later returned to perform her new single “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug. During her “Savage” performance, she showed her support for Black Lives Matter and threw a shot at Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

You can watch both performances below.



