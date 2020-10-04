Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 229) w/ James Cruz, Eric Nicks & Maricarmen Lopez (Pt. 1)

In this episode: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with legendary music executives James Cruz and Eric Nicks.

The guys celebrate the life of the legendary Chris Lightly telling classic stories of their days at Violator and learning the music business through Chris. Sharing great stories of LL Cool J, DMX, Ja Rule and more. Eric shares how he helped LL Cool J earn his first #1 Record and James shares how he helped lock in 50 Cent’s iconic business venture with Vitamin Water that shook the game up.

Joined by special guest and television producer Maricarmen Lopez, we debate the perception of the hit television show “Love & Hip-Hop” and much more!