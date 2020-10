After an unexpected leak over the weekend, Jay Electronica in “forced” to release his highly anticipated new album, Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn). Featuring sixteen tracks dating back to 2012 and guest appearances by Jay-Z, The-Dream, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Serge Gainsbourg , LaTonya Givens, and The Bullitts.

You can stream Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn) exclusively on Tidal below.