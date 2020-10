With Thursday Night NFL Football’s returns so comes the return of the NFL and Amazon’s TNF On Prime. Lil Wayne a new record for the soundtrack titled “NFL” featuring his Young Money compadres Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby. Produced by Boi-1da and !llmind.

NFL’s Thursday night football kicks off October 8 on Amazon Prime Video at 8 pm EST with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears.