Reason – New Beginnings (Tracklist)

With three years passed since his latest project There You Have It , TDE’s Reason will be dropping his new project New Beginnings on October 9. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by ScHoolboy Q, Mereba, J.I.D, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Almeda, Vince Staples and Rapsody. He had this to say about the project:

“I had to get rid of every fear, anxiety, doubt, and negative mindset to make this project. Through it all I’m just proud and thankful for the opportunity to share this part of myself with y’all. Humbled and thankful to all of y’all that have been patient with me but I’m proud to say ‘soon’ is almost here.”

Check out the full New Beginnings tracklist below