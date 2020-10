Willie The Kid drops off a visual from his new project Capital Gains. This one is for his track “Egregious”. Produced by Evidence. Directed by Orges Bakalli.

In other news, Willie’s is part of a team that recently invested close to $1 million to open a new restaurant and lounge in his hometown called Ambiance GR Ultra Lounge. The goal of the lounge is to provide jobs and a financial boost to the city.

Watch the “Egregious” video below.