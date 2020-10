Victoria Monét remixes a standout record from her Jaguar album as she calls on Kehlani for the updated version of “Touch Me”. She had this to say about the remix:

“This song is a very personal one. As artists, it’s special when we let the music document the details of real experiences and that’s what “Touch Me” does. I think it’s beautiful for so many reasons and I hope people can find their own reasons with every listen.”

You can stream the “Tough Me (Remix)” below.