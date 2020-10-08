OutKast To Celebrate ‘Stankonia’ 20th Anniversary With Expanded Edition

OutKast will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 4 times platinum album Stankonia on October 31. The group and Sony will release expanded edition of the classic album.

The expanded edition will include unreleased remixes, a cappella versions, and instrumentals. The album’s most popular tracks “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)”, “Ms. Jackson”, and “So Fresh, So Clean”, will also be released in bundles on all streaming platforms.

The “B.O.B.” bundle includes remixes by DJ Cutmaster Swiff and Beat Bullies. The “Ms. Jackson” bundle will feature a remix of the original radio mix, a remix by Mr. Drunk, an a cappella, and “Sole Sunday” with Goodie Mob, which originally appeared on the Any Given Sunday soundtrack. Finally, “So Fresh, So Clean” bundle will feature a remix with Snoop Dogg, a remix by Raptile’s Cryptotech, an a cappella remix, as well as instumentals.

The digital reissue drops on October 30. Pre-order for the Stankonia vinyl re-release can be made on VinylMePlease.com.