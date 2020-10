TDE’s Reason stays on schedule and drops his new project New Beginnings. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, J.I.D, ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Rapsody, Mereba, and Alemeda. Also featuring production by Kal Banx, !llmind, S1, Bizness Boi, Tae Beast, Mike & Keys, Devin Williams, and more.

You can stream New Beginnings in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.