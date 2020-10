Back in July, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington delivered a new project titled Dinner Party together. The four return with another new Dinner Party album titled Dessert. Featuring seven new tracks and guest appearances by Cordae, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Tank, Buddy, Alex Isley, Punch, Bilal, and more.

You can stream Dinner Party: Dessert in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.