Music Video: Miguel – Funeral



Miguel recently announced a new installment of his Art Dealer Chic EP series. He premieres the official video for his latest single “Funeral”. He had this to say about the project and the visual:

“I took a long hiatus from the business of music to reassess my objective as a creator. The Art Dealer Chic EPs have always been reserved for freedom, self-curation and honest expression without the influence of music industry politics. I’m excited to introduce my fans to a very different world in my creative expression, and that begins with ADC 4….I can’t believe it’s been nearly a year since we filmed this, way before we had any notion of how different our world would be just a couple short months later. Because this is just the beginning of a new, lush chapter in my artistry, what I loved most about working with Philippa is how easily she and Nina took my vision to the next level. They are both beautifully insane and I love that.”

Watch the “Funeral” video below.

