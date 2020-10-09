New Music: Big Boi & Sleepy Brown ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube – We The Ones (Remix)

On their 2017 self-titled project, legendary Atlanta production team Organized Noize featured a single titled “We The Ones”. Today, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown deliver the official remix with Killer Mike and Big Rube. Big Boi had this to say about the record:

“In a time of so much despair we wanted to give the people a little light to live to.”

Sleepy Brown adds:

“In these days and times we need a song that lets everybody know how serious and necessary it is to come together.”

You can stream "We The Ones (Remix)" below.






