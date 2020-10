For the soundtrack to the new Netflix film, The Forty-Year Old Version, Mass Appeal calls on Styles P, Ghostface Killah, Remy Ma, Nas, Dave East & Radhamusprime for a new record titled “The Mecca”. Produced by Da Beatminerz.

The Forty-Year Old Version is a drama that stars and is written by Radha Blank, who portrays a struggling New York City playwright on the verge of 40 and finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.

You can stream “The Mecca” below.