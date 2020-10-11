Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 231) w/ Nature & Agallah

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with Nature and Agallah.

Having careers that span over 20 years our guests share their journey in Hip-Hop. Looking up to Hip-Hop royalty MC Shan, Nature shares how the Queens legend was influential early on in his career. Nature shares how DJ Clue gave him the opportunity to appear on the iconic “Clue Tapes”. His appearances gained him recognition which would eventually lead to his involvement in The Firm, the hip-hop super group which also featured NaS, Foxy Brown, AZ & Cormega.

Once featured in The Source Magazine “Unsigned Hype” Agallah quickly gained the attention of more than a dozen records labels. As an artist/producer Agallah has worked with legendary Hip-Hop artists like Sean Price, PMD (of EPMD), DJ Premier, Cam’ron etc. During their time under Game Records, Agallah & Nature were featured in Rockstar Games iconic video game “Grand Theft Auto III”