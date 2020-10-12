Music Videos: Philthy Rich – January 30th: King Of Oakland / Stand For Something / No Questions ft. Yella Beezy

Philthy Rich give fans three new videos from his Real Hate album and the Real Hate (Deluxe). The first is “January 30th: King Of Oakland”. Directed by Trap Butters. Philthy flexes in his Oakland residence with a sexy maid. The second is “Stand For Something”. Directed by Shula The Don. This is shot in Miami and features Philthy riding in Bentley and hitting a yacht with some beautiful women. The third and final visual is “No Questions” featuring Yella Beezy. This one is directed by Michael Artis and features Philthy and Yella behind bars with their ladies holding it down from home.





