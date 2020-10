Sheek Louch is preparing to release his new solo album Beast Mode 4 on October 16th. He calls on his Lox bredren Styles P & Jadakiss along with Whispers for second single from the project titled “Saint Ides Flow”. Produced by DJ Uneek. The track flips the Tha Dogg Pound’s classic “New York New York” and pays homage to the late Notorious B.I.G who rhymed over the same beat for a legendary St. Ides commercial.

Stream “Saint Ides Flow” belpw.