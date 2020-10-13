New Music: Stevie Wonder – Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate (ft. Rapsody, Chika, Cordae & Busta Rhymes) / Where Is Our Love Song ft. Gary Clark Jr



The music icon, Stevie Wonder hasn’t release new solo music in over 15 years. He changes that today with two new records. The first is titled “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” featuring Rapsody, Chika, Cordae and Busta Rhymes, and the second is titled “Where Is Our Love Song” featuring Gary Clark Jr.

The new records come with the announcement that Stevie has formed a new label called So What the Fuss Music / Republic Records. He say about the endevor:

“Even if I’ve left Motown, I never leave Motown. That’s Detroit…..In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity.”

stayed tuned for more information about a possible EP.




