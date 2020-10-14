Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 383) “Glacier Boyz”



In this episode:

The guys are back! After being bullied into their return they have a ton to cover. They begin with catching up on their time off (11:07), Mal was dissed by Tory Lanez over the break (28:21), and Bria Myles appreciation (55:29). They also, recap new music that dropped [which include Jay Electronica, Bryson Tiller and more] (1:16:29), Charlie Clips and DNA campaign ad for Joe Biden (2:40:45), congratulations for the Lakers (2:54:38) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Bryson Tiller – “Sorrows” Rory | Emotional Oranges – “All That” (Ft. Channel Tres) Mal | Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy – “Legend” Parks | Da Cloth – “Ask Me Why”