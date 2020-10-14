Music Video: Juicy J ft. NLE Choppa – Load It Up

By cyclone -
0

Juicy J will be releasing his new album The Hustle Continues on November 27. The fourteen track project will featured guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay Rock, NLE Choppa, Ty Dolla $ign and more. For the first single he links up with Memphis up and comer NLE Choppa for a new collab titled “Load It Up”.

***Updated with the official video.***



    1. Best Group
    2. Gah Damn High f. Wiz Khalifa
    3. Spend It f. Lil Baby & 2 Chainz
    4. Killa f. Conway Shopping Spree & Young Dolph
    5. Po Up f. A$AP Rocky
    6. 1995 f. Logic
    7. What I Need
    8. The Way It Goes f. Key Glock
    9. Shawty Bad f. Logic
    10. Load It Up f. NLE Choppa
    11. She Gon Pop It f. Megan the Stallion & Ty Dolla $ign
    12. Take It f. Rico Nasty & Lord Infamous
    13. Memphis To LA f. Jay Rock & Project Pat
    14. In A Minute

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR