Music Video: Juicy J ft. NLE Choppa – Load It Up

Juicy J will be releasing his new album The Hustle Continues on November 27. The fourteen track project will featured guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay Rock, NLE Choppa, Ty Dolla $ign and more. For the first single he links up with Memphis up and comer NLE Choppa for a new collab titled “Load It Up”.
***Updated with the official video.***
- Best Group
- Gah Damn High f. Wiz Khalifa
- Spend It f. Lil Baby & 2 Chainz
- Killa f. Conway Shopping Spree & Young Dolph
- Po Up f. A$AP Rocky
- 1995 f. Logic
- What I Need
- The Way It Goes f. Key Glock
- Shawty Bad f. Logic
- Load It Up f. NLE Choppa
- She Gon Pop It f. Megan the Stallion & Ty Dolla $ign
- Take It f. Rico Nasty & Lord Infamous
- Memphis To LA f. Jay Rock & Project Pat
- In A Minute