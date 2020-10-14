Music Video: Juicy J ft. NLE Choppa – Load It Up

Juicy J will be releasing his new album The Hustle Continues on November 27. The fourteen track project will featured guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay Rock, NLE Choppa, Ty Dolla $ign and more. For the first single he links up with Memphis up and comer NLE Choppa for a new collab titled “Load It Up”.

