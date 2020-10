Benny The Butcher is set to release his new Hit-Boy produced solo project, Burden Of Proof on October 16th. Before the project hits the streets, he premieres the official video for “Legend”.

Burden Of Proof featured 12 new songs produced entirely by Hit-Boy and feature guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Queen Najia, Dom Kennedy, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn.

He also his up L.A. Leakers for a new freestyle ,which you can watch below.