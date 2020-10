Gucci Mane reintroduces his 1017 Records now known as The New 1017 with a new compilation project titled So Icy Gang, Vol. 1. Featuring 19 new records and new music by Gucci Mane, Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, Roboy, K Shiday and Enchanting. Also featuring guest appearances by Key Glock, Quentin Miller, Mulatto and more.

You can stream So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.