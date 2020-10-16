Album Stream: Homeboy Sandman & Quelle Chris – Don’t Feed the Monster

Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris link up for a new album titled Don’t Feed the Monster. Produced entirely by Quelle Chris. Chris had this to say about the project:

“Everyone talks about keeping it real. Sands keeps it fucking real. We cut songs simply because we didn’t want to carry or spread the negative spirits or energies that were attached to the songs when first created.”

You can stream Don’t Feed the Monster in its entirety below and download in now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out the official video for the track “Trauma”.





