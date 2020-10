After releasing their EP Day of the Dead two years ago, the Serial Killers aka Xzibit, B-Real and Demrick are back at with a new full length album titled Summer Of Sam. Featuring 12 new tracks and guest appearances/production by Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, DJ Quik, Rick Rock, Focus, and more.

You can stream Summer Of Sam in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.