Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 384) “Deflated Balloons”



In this episode:

The guys cover all the new music that was released and Rory believes Benny the Butcher’s latest album should be mentioned in album of the year (22:00), a Drake lyric breakdown (57:55), and the get your queen back segment (1:23:50). They also talk people trying to cancel Ice Cube (1:30:44), the Billboard Awards and more!

Sleeper Picks

Joe | Giveon – “Last Time” (Ft. Snoh Aalegra)

Rory | Joe Budden – “Love For You” (Ft. Emanny)

Mal | Dot Demo – “Demon Eye Adolencences”

Parks | Joe Budden – “[Intro] All Love Lost”

