Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 232) w/ Jadakiss & Jack Thriller

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs welcome back DC Alumni Jadakiss and Jack Thriller!

In an episode that is filled with non stop laughs. The guys chop it up about a variety of topics! As the drinks keep pouring the guys talk about the Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion drama, professional sports during the pandemic and more!

Jada discusses his most recent VERZUZ battle with Fabolous and how he got #JadaDrunk. Taking it back to the early DC days The Champs discuss the crazy moment when 2 Chainz flipped on Jack Thriller.

