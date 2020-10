Even though she’s been active since 2014, DeJ Loaf hasn’t released an official album. She’ll change that on October 23rd with her debut album, Sell Sole II. The project will feature 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Big Sean, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Boldy James, Rick Ross, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and 6LACK.

Watch the announcement video below.