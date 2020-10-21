Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 385) “The Pouch”



In this episode:

Joe presses Mal about leaving his signature “money bag” under one of Joe’s crushes (18:50). Joe also shares his thoughts on why music labels will no longer exist within the next decade (33:50), Jeffery Toobin gets caught “cranking off” on Zoom (48:50), men begging women for money (1:13:40), Kanye and 50 Cent’s political views (1:55:20) and more!

Sleeper Picks

Joe | María Isabel – “Where Does The Love Go?” (Ft. Yeek)

Rory | THEY. – “The Moment”

Mal | Sheek Louch – “Onyx”

Parks | Black Thought – “Fuel” (Ft. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

