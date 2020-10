Deante Hitchcock will be dropping his Better (Deluxe) on October 28. Here are two of the new records that will be featured. The first is the recollecting “Deja Vu” featuring Bay Area’s Guapdad 4000. The second in the infectious “Text Me” featuring Ro James.

The Better (Deluxe) will include 20 new tracks so stay tuned.

You can stream “Deja Vu” & “Text Me” below.