New Music: Ty Dolla $ign ft. Post Malone – Spicy



With his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign will hit stores on October 23, Ty Dolla $ign reconnects with Post Malone for a new collab titled “Spicy”. He had this to say about the record:

“I keep talking about this new album being all about frequencies. I carefully chose each person that’s on this album based on how each song needed that person’s specific frequency. You know, that magic that only that person could bring to the song. And “Spicy” was no different. This song needed Post’s frequency. Plus, we were overdue for another hit after “Psycho.” I’m just grateful that he lent his frequency to this song because we definitely got another one on our hands.”

You can stream “Spicy” below.





