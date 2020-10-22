Album Stream: TOBi – Elements Vol. 1



Nigerian-Canadian artist TOBi drops of his latest project Elements Vol. 1. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appearances by Sango, LOONY, Harrison, Wax Roof and Juls. He had this to say about the project:

“I’ve always been against the idea of confining my art into a box, so this is my outlet to be free, expressive and experiment. I’ve got hip hop, R&B, soul, grime and Afrobeats on here because it’s what I love. This isn’t the album, this is like my [Lil Wayne] Dedication series. I’m going to keep working with all my favorite producers and keep Elements alive for years to come.”

