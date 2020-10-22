Music Video: Run The Jewels – yankee and the brave



Over the weekend, Run The Jewels performed their project RTJ4 in its entirety, during the [adult swim] special Holy Calamavote. The special performance featured appearances by Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, Gangsta Boo, Greg Nice, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum and Josh Homme — and was hosted by Eric Andre. They decide to premiere the [adult swim] animated visual for their track “yankee and the brave”. Directed by Sean Solomon and animated by Titmouse. Titmouse founder and president Chris Prynoski had this to say about the clip:

“Killer Mike and El-P would f**k up some robot cops in real life, so I consider this animated music video for ‘Yankee and the Brave’ a documentary – that documents the future. The prophecy of Run The Jewels has flowed through the Titmouse animators’ hearts and into their pencils. You can watch it before it happens as magical, moving drawings.”

Watch the “yankee and the brave” video below

