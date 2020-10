Joyner Lucas stay on schedule and delivers his new project, Evolution. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Ashanti, The Game, Rick Ross, Iyla, and Elijah James. He had this to say about the project:

“Sorry for the delay, but I wanted to make sure when the ‘classic’ conversation came up, Evolution is part of the discussion”.

You can stream Evolution in it s entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.