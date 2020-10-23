New Music: Phora ft. Kehlani – Cupid’s Curse

Phora is set to release his new project With Love 2 on November 5th. He gets an assist from Kehlani for his new single “Cupid’s Curse”. This follows his track “Stars In The Sky” with Jhene Aiko.

You can stream “Cupid’s Curse” below

