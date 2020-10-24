Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 386) “How Many Licks?”



In this episode:

Joe and the guys open up with their thoughts on Ty Dolla $ign’s new album (15:16) and the other new music releases (30:42). They discuss their thoughts on potential match-ups for the next season of Verzuz (54:56), Joe highlights the rise and fall of the content streaming app Quibi (1:25:40), the Presedential debate (1:44:53) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Lil Kim – “How Many Licks?” (Ft. Sisqo)

Rory | Memphis Bleek – “Infatuated”

Mal | Akeem Ali – “Keemy Casanova”

Parks | Nas – “On The Real”

