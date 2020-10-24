Music Video: SAINt JHN – Gorgeous

SAINt JHN aka the Ghetto Lenny Kravitz.premieres the visual for his latest single “Gorgeous”. SAINt and a group of beautiful women show of the glamorous life. Donning his Roc-A-Fella chain, he hops out the Lambo in front of his mansion, hangs with naked women in his plush bathroom boards a private jet, and cruise the streets in a smoke-filled car.
SAINt JHN also shared the feature list off of his upcoming album, While The World Was Burning.
Watch the “Gorgeous” video and check out his feature list below.
