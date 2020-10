During these uncertain times, Jermaine Dupri calls on many of his good friends for a powerful new single titled “Change” Featuring Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Eric Bellinger, Rotimi, the Detroit Youth Choir, PJ Morton, Smokie Norful, Wanya Morris, Big Rube, Bryan-Michael Cox, Anthony Hamilton, Keedron Bryant, Jac Ross & Kirk Franklin. Produced by himself and Bryan Michael-Cox. All proceeds for the “Change” will benefit Social Change Fund.