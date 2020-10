David Banner brings it home with a new uplifting new posse cut featuring Ne-Yo, Big K.R.I.T., T-Pain, Kandi and Trombone Shorty.

David Banner will be partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for a virtual concert to raise proceeds for the foundation. The event will air today (October 25th) at 8 p.m. EST on the TMCF YouTube channel, Aspire TV, and Philo.

You can stream “Come Home” below.