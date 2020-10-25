Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 233) w/ Mic Geronimo, Royal Flush & Capone

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with the legendary Mic Geronimo.

Being the first hip-hop artist signed to TVT / Blunt Recordings, Mic Geronimo released his classic debut album “The Natural” which featured his friend and legendary recording artist Royal Flush and production by Irv Gotti, Buckwild and more.

On this episode Mic Geronimo discusses the good and bad side of the music industry and working with legends like JAY Z, DMX, Diddy, Ja Rule & The Lox. Mic Geronimo shares incredible stories about 2Pac and how he built a close friendship with him.

DC Alumni Royal Flush & Capone also join the conversation. This episode of Drink Champs is a special one, as it features three guests who are part of a legacy that helped start an underground movement in hip-hop. This movement would eventually move hip-hop in a certain direction and never looked back.

