Spillage Village dropped their new album Spilligion a few weeks back. J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Mereba, Benji, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB and Christo hit the stage of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Backed by Atlanta’s Hero The Band, they perform live renditions of their tracks “End of Daze”, “Baptize”, “Hapi” and “Jupiter”.

Watch the performance below.