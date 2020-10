The Alchemist gives fans a new album titled The Food Villian Alan. In celebration of his 43rd birthday (Oct 25), he delivers a new instrumental album. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Action Bronson and Big Body Bes.

The album also comes with various much that you can pick up now on ALCRecord.com.

You can stream The Food Villian Alan in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.