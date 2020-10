It’s been ten years since part two was released but now KiD CuDi is preparing to release his Man On The Moon trilogy. He recently releasing new singles with Travis Scott, “The Scotts“ and Eminem, “The Adventures of Moon Man & Shady“. He now drops a teaser video for his upcoming project, which will be released on November 9th and mark the 10th anniversary of The Legend of Mr. Rager.

Watch the teaser video below.