Music Video: Kali Uchis ft. Jhay Cortez – La Luz



With her upcoming Spanish language project on the way, Kali Uchis liberates the visual for her single “La Luz” featuring Jhay Cortez. She had this to say about the video:

“‘La Luz’ is about the inevitable—that moment when you set your sights on someone and can’t wait to do everything freaky imaginable with them. I was so excited to make my version of a Latin pop song because there’s no other song like it on my upcoming album. I love Jhay and Tainy’s music so I was honored to get in the studio with them…..I hope to continue expressing myself freely forever through all styles, genres and mediums. I hope my art inspires others to be free and express themselves too. Peace and love to all of Planet Earth. Thank you.”

Watch the video “La Luz” below.

