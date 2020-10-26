Music Video: Kali Uchis ft. Jhay Cortez – La Luz

By cyclone -
0


With her upcoming Spanish language project on the way, Kali Uchis liberates the visual for her single “La Luz” featuring Jhay Cortez. She had this to say about the video:

‘La Luz’ is about the inevitable—that moment when you set your sights on someone and can’t wait to do everything freaky imaginable with them. I was so excited to make my version of a Latin pop song because there’s no other song like it on my upcoming album. I love Jhay and Tainy’s music so I was honored to get in the studio with them…..I hope to continue expressing myself freely forever through all styles, genres and mediums. I hope my art inspires others to be free and express themselves too. Peace and love to all of Planet Earth. Thank you.”

Watch the video “La Luz” below.

