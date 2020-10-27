Music Video: Pete Rock – Say It Again



Five years after the second installment, the legendary producer Pete Rock will release the third volume of his PeteStrumentals series on December 12. Here is the official video for the first single “Say It Again”. He had this to say about the project:

“I wanted to keep the same feeling that people got with the first PeteStrumentals, even if I’m not sampling”. Rather than just flipping samples, Pete has assembled a band, The Soul Brothers: drummer Daru Jones, guitarist Marcus Machado, bassists MonoNeon and Christopher McBride, keyboardist BigYuki, and vocalist Jermaine Holmes.

He continues:

“I want the best; I’m like James Brown and Kool & The Gang; I want precision,…This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. Being an avid digger of albums and 45s, I now have a band to study and reinterpret these records. Presenting this to the world is so fulfilling.”

Watch the “Say It Again” visual below.

