SAINt JHN will be releasing his new album, While The World Was Burning on November 20th. Following the official video for “Gorgeous”, he decides to give fans a single titled “Sucks To Be You”.

While The World Was Burning will feature guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, DaBaby, Kanye West, J.I.D, Kehlani and 6LACK.

You can stream “Sucks To Be You” below.