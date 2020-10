In this episode:

T.I. finds an opponent in Jeezy to battle on Verzuz (14:21) and the guys give their predictions. Kanye West’s interview with Joe Rogan (36:35), Joe asks what’re the most impactful albums over the last 15 years (59:32), Drake announces his next album (1:10:24). Also, Reason joins to chop it up about Griselda (1:52:55), the best rapper in his peer group (2:27:16), Tsu Surf retiring (2:41:25) and more!