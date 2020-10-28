Video: 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Performances & Cyphers

Last night BET aired their second virtual awards show of the year. This time for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. The broadcast featured performances by Cordae, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Quavo, City Girls, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. Also the cyphers included Cordae, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Koffee, Shenseea, Skip Marley, ZJ Liquid, Adé, Buddy, Deanté Hitchcock, Flo Milli, Brandy, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Chika, Flawless Real Talk, Jack Harlow, Polo G and Rapsody.

Watch the performances and cyphers below.